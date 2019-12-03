Delhi Assembly passes bill to set up skill and entrepreneurship university

cities

Updated: Dec 03, 2019

New Delhi

The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed a Bill to set up a skill and entrepreneurship university which, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, would help provide employment to city’s youngsters. The Bill was passed a day after the House passed another Bill to set up a sports university in the capital, prompting questions by the opposition over the timing of the proposed legislations since Delhi is headed for the polls.

The two-day winter session of the Delhi Assembly was the last session for the 70 legislators as the term of the incumbent House expires in February and elections are scheduled to be held early next year.

“As the AAP government and our legislators are fully immersed in the development of Delhi, we have no fear of elections. We are part of ‘work in progress’. So, we are confident of coming back to power with four more seats. With unprecedented development works in Delhi such as free water, free electricity, basic facilities in unauthorised colonies and novel initiatives like Mohalla clinics, we changed the nature and direction of the political discourse in the country,” said Kejriwal while participating in the debate on the Delhi Entrepreneurship and Skill University (DESU) Bill.

BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa hit out at the AAP government, saying that though the government has not even been able to find a suitable land for the university in the last five years, they have already allotted Rs 10 crore for the project. “No one in the world has a marketing sense as good as you (Kejriwal),” Sirsa said during the discussion on the Bill.

The CM said that the Bill has received the clearance from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal as well.

“The first milestone of the university will be providing 100% placement for its graduates. Much like the sports university, DESU will also not be bureaucratically controlled, but will be driven by professionalism and requirement of the industry and job markets. Skill departments and centres can’t achieve this larger goal. Nearly half of the population in India is under 25. This (DESU Bill) is a big dream for the youth which has come true today,” Kejriwal said.

Deputy chief minister and Delhi’s education minister Manish Sisodia said the DESU will have three unique features. “First, the university will design and run courses in consonance with the industry requirements. Secondly, there will be a dedicated unit for research on the market trends and requirements in a futuristic way, so that continuous updating of the courses and pedagogy can be systematically achieved. Third, we shall tie-up with industrial establishments to produce and assimilate the graduates,” he said.

Sisodia said once the university is functional, it will produce 1 lakh graduates every year. He added that the university will emulate the successful models adopted in Australia, Germany, Finland, and Brazil.

“Currently, nearly 2.5 lakh students graduate from private and government schools in Delhi every year. But where these students will go for higher studies. Delhi University, Indraprastha University, Ambedkar University, Delhi Technological University, and other institutions in the city accommodate only around 1 lakh students every year. Being the Capital city, there should be higher education facilities for 5 lakh students in Delhi,” Sisodia said.