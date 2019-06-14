Delhi Congress leaders demand PC Chacko’s resignation

Congress’s defeat in the recent Lok Sabha polls seems to have created fissures in the Delhi Congress unit with a section of party workers in Delhi demanding the resignation of All India Congress Committee (AICC) state in-charge PC Chacko, blaming him for the poor performance of the party.

Senior party leaders, who did not wish to be named, alleged that Chacko’s keenness for an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the parliamentary polls not only ate up time that could have been utilised for campaigning, but also “tainted” the image of the party among voters.

“He (Chacko) was adamant on an alliance with the AAP. The talks went on till the last moment and we lost valuable time,” a senior Congress leader said. He said it was Chacko’s moral responsibility to step down.

On Friday, this issue allegedly led to a faceoff between a former party legislator and Chacko. Rohit Manchanda, who lost the assembly polls from Saket in 2003, accused Chacko of “misbehaving” with him.

He alleged that Chacko was provoked by Manchanda’s social media post, demanding the state unit in-charge’s resignation.

“I was near the lift at the party office to receive Chacko ji, when he lashed out at me and said people like me should be thrown out of the party. We have lost four elections in Delhi under his leadership, if the party chief Rahul Gandhi can offer to resign, why can’t he?” Manchanda said.

Chacko denied the allegations of an argument. “No such argument happened. I don’t even know the person who is making these allegations. If the party wants me out I will give my resignation,” Chacko said Friday.

Delhi Congress working president Rajesh Lilothia said the decision to appoint or remove someone is taken by the party president. “The decision is with Rahul ji. Every member of the party has the right put forth their opinion,” Lilothia said.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Congress came a distant second in all seven constituencies, losing to the BJP by a margin of at least 2 lakh votes.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 21:04 IST