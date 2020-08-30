e-paper
Home / Cities / Delhi cop among two killed in Karnal mishaps

Delhi cop among two killed in Karnal mishaps

cities Updated: Aug 30, 2020 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Two persons, including a Delhi Police constable, lost their lives in two separate road accidents in Karnal district, police said on Sunday.

In the first accident, constable Praveen Kumar, 32, was killed when his motorcycle was hit by an unknown vehicle near Samora village on Indri-Karnal road late on Saturday.

The deceased belonged to Karnal’s Bibipur Jattan and was on his way to his village.

42-year-old Mahender Singh, who belonged to Samora village, was also killed in similar manner.

Probing officer Mohan Lal said FIRs have been registered in both the cases under relevant sections of the IPC. The victims’ bodies have been handed over to their family members after postmortem examinations and efforts are being made to arrest the accused, he added.

