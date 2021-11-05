Home / Cities / Delhi declares public holiday on November 10 on account of Chhath Puja
cities

Delhi declares public holiday on November 10 on account of Chhath Puja

  • The announcement comes days after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) allowed the Chhath celebration at designated public places.
Women perform rituals during Chhath Puja celebrations at Baba Farid Puri in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times/File)
Women perform rituals during Chhath Puja celebrations at Baba Farid Puri in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times/File)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 08:09 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav

The Delhi government on Friday declared November 10 as a public holiday this year on account of Chhath Puja. The government said that Chhath Puja is an important festival for the people of Delhi and, accordingly, it has decided to declare next Wednesday as a public holiday, reported news agency ANI.

The announcement comes days after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) allowed the Chhath celebration at designated public places. The authority had initially banned celebrations in public places for the second consecutive year due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. 

The permission followed intense politics over the Chhath celebration, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari targeting Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the ban. Kejriwal later wrote to LG Anil Baikal, requesting him to allow Chhath Puja celebrations at public places. 

Also Read | Delhi: Organisers to arrange ponds for Chhath festivities, Yamuna out of bounds

In a letter to Baijal, the Delhi chief minister said that the Covid-19 situation has been under control in the national capital and the festival should be allowed to be conducted with Covid protocols in place.

"For the last three months, the Covid-19 situation is under control in Delhi. I believe, that we should allow the festival of Chhath Puja to be conducted with Covid-19 protocols in place," Kejriwal wrote.

Chhath is a four-day-long Hindu festival that is primarily celebrated by the people belonging Bihar, Jharkhand, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. This year, it will begin on November 8 with Nahay Khay and conclude on November 11 with Usha Arghya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chhath puja delhi news
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out