Delhi govt launches booklet on Ambedkar’s teachings

cities

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 18:55 IST

New Delhi:

To teach students about BR Ambedkar’s contribution to the country, the Delhi government on Friday launched a booklet on his life and teachings for students of class 6-8 in government schools.

Launching the booklet on Ambedkar’s 63rd death anniversary on Friday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said his contribution should be taught to all students.

“Portraying Baba Saheb Ambedkar just as a Dalit leader doesn’t do justice to his greatness. We should instill young minds with aspirations and values obtained from his life. I hope private schools will include the booklet in their curriculum,” Kejriwal said.

The three-part booklet will explore the life and education of Ambedkar, his social reforms initiatives, contribution to women empowerment and writing the Constitution of India and his contributions to social and gender justice. The third part will talk about the contribution of Ambedkar in parliamentary democracy and government. The booklet was prepared by the social welfare department of the Delhi government with the help of three scholars and experts from Delhi University, Mani Sagar, Shashi Rani, and N. Sukumar.

Outlining the government’s plan to include a course on Ambedkar within a couple of years, CM said, “This booklet should only be considered as a draft and we will refine the booklet as per the feedback obtained from the students, teachers, and guardians. The updated course will be adopted not only in Delhi but in all schools across India.”

Deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia said, “Based on the booklet, the education department will introduce a curriculum in our schools. After teaching these chapters, we’ll take feedback. If children can stand against various forms of inequality and discrimination in the society, then our aim to teach Ambedkar’s life and thoughts would be fulfilled.”

Launching the booklet at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex, social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, said, “Delhi government’s decision to teach the life and contributions of Baba Saheb Ambedkar is historic. It will result in establishing a society driven by constitutional principles.”