Delhi govt will hold Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to decide panel of lawyers for riots cases

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 23:11 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi government will hold a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to decide if it approves the panel of lawyers proposed by the Delhi Police for the northeast Delhi riot cases, senior officials in the home department said on Thursday.

The decision to hold a cabinet meeting comes after Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal last week gave the Delhi government a week to decide on the panel of lawyers it wants to appoint to represent the state in the cases related to the riots and the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

The L-G, in his letter to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 16, had said: “Since the difference of opinion still persists, I would request the chief minister to expeditiously refer the matter to the Council of Ministers under Rule 49 of TBR of GNCTD, 1992 with Section 45 (c) of the Government of NCT Act, 1991. In view of urgency and sensitivity of matter, it is requested that the decision of Cabinet be communicated expeditiously, preferably within a week.”

However, the Delhi government, despite holding a Cabinet meeting this week, did not take up the matter and approved only its flagship doorstep delivery of ration scheme.

“Since the time given by the L-G lapsed on Thursday, the Delhi government decided to hold the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. While the Delhi government is demanding its own panel of lawyers led by senior counsel Rahul Mehra to be tasked with the job for a free and fair trial, the L-G wants the Delhi government to approve the lawyer panel selected by the Delhi Police,” a senior Delhi government official said.

On July 10, the Delhi Police had sent a proposal to the Delhi government recommending the names of six special public prosecutors including solicitor general (SG) Tushar Mehta and additional solicitor general (ASG) Aman Lekhi to fight in the Delhi high court 85 cases related to the riots and anti-CAA protests.

The face-off comes barely a month after the L-G and the government in Delhi had strong disagreements with regard to the appointment of 11 public prosecutors appointed by the Delhi police in the lower courts for over 750 northeast Delhi riots cases. The L-G then had decided to refer the matter to President Ram Nath Kovind, citing persistent “difference of opinion”, following which then Delhi home minister Satyendar Jain approved the city police’s panel.

The L-G’s office did not respond to requests for comment.