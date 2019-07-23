Delhi High Court doesn’t have jurisdiction to hear Yamuna dispute: Haryana

New Delhi: The Haryana government on Tuesday contended that the Delhi High Court does not have the jurisdiction to hear the ongoing water dispute between Delhi and Haryana.

In an affidavit filed before a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar , the Haryana government said the Upper River Yamuna Board (URYB) should listen to the dispute between the two states.

The Haryana government told that the court it had raised the issue of jurisdiction several times but the court “has failed in its duty to decide the issue of jurisdiction before proceeding further in the matter”.

The affidavit comes in a plea filed by advocate SB Tripathi, who had sought sufficient water for the national capital. He has also sought the revival of the Yamuna river in Delhi.

In its reply to the court-appointed committee’s finding, Haryana contended the panel had extended its mandate. It said the committee has gone “beyond its mandate” while raising queries on sand mining.

The high court had earlier appointed a committee to conduct an inspection of areas where bunds were allegedly constructed and submit its findings in a report. The committee had found instances of illegal sand mining.

The Haryana government urged the high court to reject the committee’s report, which found that large-scale mining was going on in the river bed and that the Haryana government had not disclosed any information regarding the activity. Haryana has contended that the report was filed after a single inspection and without consulting it.

Haryana said it should be discharged from the case as the Delhi government was using this PIL to solve the water dispute between the two states. It claimed the Yamuna’s flow was excellent throughout the lean season, which ended on June 30, while objecting to the Delhi Jal Board’s application raising questions on water shortage.

The DJB also filed a status report through its standing counsel Sumeet Pushkarna, outlining the plan for the revival of the Yamuna and to keep it alive by cleaning blockades and supply water for drinking at Wazirabad.

The matter would be now heard on July 27.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 21:38 IST