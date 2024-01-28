 1 killed, 17 injured after stage collapses at an event in Delhi's Kalkaji Mandir | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi / 1 killed, 17 injured after stage collapses at an event in Delhi's Kalkaji Mandir

1 killed, 17 injured after stage collapses at an event in Delhi's Kalkaji Mandir

ByShobhit Gupta
Jan 28, 2024 09:23 AM IST

According to the police, no permission was granted for holding the event.

In a tragic incident, one person was killed and 17 others were injured after a platform, made of wood and iron frame, at a Mata Jagran in Delhi's famous Kalkaji Mandir collapsed at the intervention night of Saturday and Sunday, reported news agency ANI citing the Delhi Police.

Chaos at Kalkaji Mandir after stage collapsed.(ANI)
Chaos at Kalkaji Mandir after stage collapsed.(ANI)

As per the visuals shared by the news agency, several devotees climbed on the stage after they got excited when hymns were being sung. As a result of this, the stage collapsed and a chaos erupted with the devotees running here and there.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

According to the police, no permission was granted for holding the event. There was a gathering of around 1500-1600 people to attend the jagrata (overnight awakening) of Goddess Durga in the temple's Mahant Parisar. However, sufficient staff was deployed to maintain law and order.

The city police's crime team visited the spot after the tragic accident. The condition of all other injured is stable, while a few suffered fractures.

A case under the sections of 337/304A/188 of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) has been registered against the organisers, the police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On