Delhi: 10 trapped in lift in South Ex nightclub rescued by fire services

At least 10 people trapped inside a lift in a nightclub in South Extension were safely rescued by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) early Sunday morning, fire department officials said. Delhi Fire Services use ladder to bring people out of the building (Twitter/@AtulGargDFS)

The fire department received the call around 5:42am on Sunday about the incident at Code Club near the South Extension metro station, said DFS director Atul Garg.

“We rushed our rescue team to the spot. They broke glass window panes of the building and placed a ladder using which the guests climbed down,” Garg said.

Police said they were not informed about the incident by anyone from the building, the club or its management, or even the guests who were trapped.

Police said they are also trying to ascertain if the club was open beyond the permissible timings and if there was any negligence on the part of its management.

Speaking to HT, Code Club manager Shivam (first name), said that the club closed at its scheduled time and there were no violations on their part. He said at least eight guests and two security guards got trapped inside the lift on the first floor around 12.30am while coming down from the third floor of the building.

Shivam said the they forcefully manually closed the lift door after getting off on the wrong floor due to which the motor malfunctioned and they got trapped inside. “We tried to rescue them by ourselves but were unsuccessful. Later, we called the lift maintenance company for assistance,” said Shivam.

He said that the lift repair team took some time to reach as they were coming from Faridabad, but after a couple of hours, all trapped persons were pulled out of the lift.

“The guests were pulled out from the lift on the first floor but we could not get out of the building as we did not have the keys. We tried to break the toughened glass off the windows. We then called the Delhi Fire Services who came to the rescue. They broke the glass and used a ladder to bring everyone down safely,” added Shivam.

