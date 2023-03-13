11-km floodplain near Delhi’s Shastri Park to be turned into green public space

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will take up restoration of an 11km stretch of the Yamuna floodplain, upstream from Shastri Park to Garhi Mandi area, near Signature bridge, and turn it into a green space for the public, officials said on Sunday. Lieutenant governor VK Saxena, who also heads the high-level committee on Yamuna rejuvenation, constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), inspectedthe belt along Shastri Park, Bela Farms and Garhi Mandi on Saturday and issued directions to restore the stretch to its natural state. (HT Photo)

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena, who also heads the high-level committee on Yamuna rejuvenation, constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), inspectedthe belt along Shastri Park, Bela Farms and Garhi Mandi on Saturday and issued directions to restore the stretch to its natural state, officials said.

In the coming days, DDA will plant 1,00,000 trees at Shastri Park, along with developing layers of riverine grass, bamboo parks and fruit bearing trees, the LG secretariat said. The project will likely be completed by December, officials said.

The region is said to be one the most congested zones in north east Delhi and the floodplain is located next to densely populated areas on the eastern banks of the river like Seelampur, Shastri Park and Shahdara.

A senior official from the LG secretariat said there will be four key components to the work – clean-up the site by lifting garbage and construction and demolition (C and D) waste; desilt, restore and interconnect two water bodies in then belt; extensively plant trees in the area; and develop it as open public space.

“First, the banks and floodplains will be cleaned by removing garbage, construction and demolition waste and encroachments,” the official said.

The LG house official added that the second step will be to desilt and restore two main water bodies, to be undertaken by DDA along the river banks. “Our ultimate aim is to connect all water bodies of the region through channels so that agencies can ensure uniform water levels. The third step will be a triple layered plantation – first layer of riverine grasses, second layer of bamboo and third layer flowering and fruit bearing trees. These sites will be developed by Delhi Development Authority as open public greens as ecologically sustainable areas,” the LG secretariat official added.