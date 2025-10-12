Edit Profile
    11-yr-old killed in Sangam Vihar as truck mows him down

    According to police, passersby had already taken the boy to Majeedia Hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors .

    Published on: Oct 12, 2025 3:52 AM IST
    By Jignasa Sinha
    An 11-year-old boy died after a speeding truck ran over him, crushing his head, in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar on Saturday. Police said the accused truck driver is currently at large.

    (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
    (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    The Sangam Vihar police station was informed about the incident near Dhawan Farm, H Block, at 5pm. “On reaching the spot, the team found the damaged truck with Haryana registration number while the bicycle was also lying mangled, at the spot,” a senior police officer said.

    According to police, passersby had already taken the boy to Majeedia Hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors .

    The deceased was identified as Manish Singh, a resident of Sangam Vihar area. Police said the boy’s father is a vegetable vendor and mother works as a domestic help.

    During the probe, police found out that Singh was riding a bicycle and was on his way home after meeting a friend when the accused hit him with the truck. The vehicles were crossing each other.

    Police said the accused immediately jumped out and ran from the spot. A case has been filed and the truck has been seized.

