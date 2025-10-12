11-yr-old killed in Sangam Vihar as truck mows him down

An 11-year-old boy died after a speeding truck ran over him, crushing his head, in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar on Saturday. Police said the accused truck driver is currently at large.
The Sangam Vihar police station was informed about the incident near Dhawan Farm, H Block, at 5pm. “On reaching the spot, the team found the damaged truck with Haryana registration number while the bicycle was also lying mangled, at the spot,” a senior police officer said.
According to police, passersby had already taken the boy to Majeedia Hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors .
The deceased was identified as Manish Singh, a resident of Sangam Vihar area. Police said the boy’s father is a vegetable vendor and mother works as a domestic help.
During the probe, police found out that Singh was riding a bicycle and was on his way home after meeting a friend when the accused hit him with the truck. The vehicles were crossing each other.
Police said the accused immediately jumped out and ran from the spot. A case has been filed and the truck has been seized.