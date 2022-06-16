1,375 cases highest in 38 days; over 98% hospital beds vacant

The Capital added 1,375 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, state government data showed, with the daily count above 1,000 for two days in a row, even as the city added no new deaths of the infection. Delhi last added more Covid-19 cases on May 8 this year, when 1,422 people tested positive for the infection

However, hospitalisations of the infection continued to be minimal, with just 169 of Delhi’s 3,643 active Covid-19 patients admitted to hospital. This means that over 98% of Delhi’s 9,582 Covid-19 hospital beds are still vacant.

Wednesday’s fresh cases came on the back of 19,622 tests, with 7.01% samples reflecting positive results. This number, known as the test positivity rate, increased marginally from 6.50% the previous day.

Tests, though higher than Tuesday’s 17,210, continue to be on the lower side of the scale, with mostly symptomatic people giving samples to be checked, and a large number opting for rapid tests at home.

Experts and state officials stressed that low hospitalisations and death rates are a characteristic of the coronavirus’s Omicron variant, which has been dominant in the national capital since December last year. An Omicron-fuelled surge in the city this January left thousands infected, but resulted in few hospitalisations and fewer deaths, in evidence of the variant’s milder nature.

Officials also said the number of tests will be ramped up in the coming days.

“Less than 2% of hospital beds in the city are occupied currently and the beds in Covid care centres and health centres are empty. We hope this spike will result in milder symptoms and low hospitalisations,” said a senior health department official.

Health experts said that while low hospitalisations and death was a consolation, the government must continue to stress on mandatory masking and Covid-appropriate behaviour, especially in crowded public places.

Scientists also reiterated that the current spike seems to be a result of laxity in following mask norms rather than a new variant or sub-lineage of Covid’s Omicron.

“The important markers to assess Covid-19 spread now should be hospitalisations and deaths and these continue to be low. We are not saying we will never get new sub-strains of the virus, but in the current scenario, Delhi’s population is largely immunised and we can continue with schools and offices but with caution,” said Dr Suneela Garg, professor at the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC).

Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at the Safdarjung Hospital, also said that such spikes over a period of time are normal.

“This is not a situation where we need to panic. Every few months we might see an uptick in cases and that is normal. Most people are immunised and many people in the city have also acquired immunity through infection,” said Dr Kishore.

Officials have also drawn up plans to increase the city’s booster vaccination rates, as well as ensure every eligible person in the city is completely inoculated with at least two doses of the vaccine. A growing number of people who are yet to take their booster doses despite becoming eligible. Data analysed by HT from the Co-WIN platform showed that as on June 11, at least 70% of those who can take their third shots are yet to take it.

