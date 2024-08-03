14-year-old student apprehended for hoax bomb threat to school in south Delhi

A day after Summer Fields School in south Delhi’s Kailash Colony received a bomb threat, prompting a mass evacuation shortly after classes commenced, the Delhi Police on Saturday said they had identified a 14-year-old student of the school as the sender of the hoax email. The school premises were evacuated, and thorough checking was done by the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDS) experts and the dog squad. (Representational image)

The student allegedly sent the hoax email to the school in an attempt to get a day off from classes, police said.

“The minor boy, in his version, stated that he was aware of recent hoax email incidents at schools in Delhi-NCR which led to immediate school holiday. He sent the email late on Thursday night, hoping to cause a school closure. The teenager was apprehended from his home in Chittaranjan Park (CR Park) in south Delhi,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan.

DCP Chauhan said that on Friday, the Greater Kailash police station was informed by authorities at Summer Fields School about the bomb threat email, which was received on their official email in the morning. The email read that a bomb had been planted in the school.

The school premises were evacuated, and thorough checking was done by the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDS) experts and the dog squad. When nothing suspicious was found, the police declared the threat as a hoax. A case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) was registered at the cyber police station of south district, and investigation was taken up.

“The investigating team collected details of the email in question and analysed it. The details of the sender were obtained through technical investigation. The sender’s location was confirmed in CR Park area. Accordingly, a team was sent to the house of the suspect and 14-year-old student of the school was apprehended. The cellphone that he had used to send the threat email was also seized,” added DCP Chauhan.

Shalini Agarwal, principal of Summer Fields School, said, “We are still waiting for all the formal details from the concerned authorities. Further action will be taken up accordingly and the issue will be addressed.”

Over the past few months, several bomb hoaxes across schools, hospitals and airport in Delhi have brought daily life to a standstill. On May 1, more than 100 schools across NCR received hoax bomb threat, prompting large-scale evacuations and probes.