150 buildings razed in anti-encroachment drive in Shalimar Bagh

New Delhi: Around 150 residential buildings were demolished for a road-widening project in Shalimar Bagh on Sunday — a day after the Delhi High Court-prescribed deadline to vacate the structures expired on May 30. Residents said that while they anticipated the demolition, they were confused by the sudden timing, as their families had lived in the area for generations. (Hindustan Times)

The anti-encroachment drive comes after the district magistrate issued a public notice inviting objections in January, and a demolition order in March. The action was challenged by local residents in the high court in April. However, the court allowed authorities to proceed with the demolition for road expansion and gave occupants until May 30 to vacate the structures.

District Magistrate (North Central) Shailendra Singh said on Sunday that in 1980, the Delhi government acquired the land concerned and compensated the occupants for it.

“However, in January 2026, a survey revealed that 143 unauthorised permanent constructions existed within the road’s prescribed 30-metre right of way. The existing road occupies approximately 19.5 metres, and action is being taken only in an area of approximately 10.5 metres which has been encroached, so the maximum number of structures can be saved,” Singh said.

The DM added that the Delhi government will provide a ₹3-lakh compensation to each eligible family. He said that eligible families without any alternative accommodation in the city will receive “license-based temporary accommodation facilities” for up to 11 months in Savda Ghevra.

An HT spot check around 1pm on Sunday found heavy police deployment in the area.

Police officials told HT that many occupants had vacated the area before the demolition began. “We have been here since 8pm yesterday. The barricading began around 4-5am in the morning, and demolition started between 5am and 6am,” said a police official, requesting anonymity.

Residents said that while they anticipated the demolition, they were confused by the sudden timing, as their families had lived in the area for generations.

“My family has lived here since my grandfather’s generation. Residents of this colony have land registrations dating from the 1970s or earlier. But now, after living here for years, paying all our taxes and bills, we are being evicted. Also, most houses in the area, including those not yet demolished, have lacked electricity supply since morning, adding to our problems,” said 21-year-old Rohan Tanwar, a local resident.

Daya Ran Baghel (38), a resident whose house was demolished, said that now he would be forced to rent a house, which would be very expensive.

“In the notice we were served last month, we were told that we could receive a ₹3-lakh cash compensation, or we could get accommodation assistance in Ghevra. But we cannot shift there due to the long distance. Also, the authorities have listed many terms and conditions for compensation eligibility. Those who own or rent a property will not get the compensation, even if the property is a shop or is very far away. So many people have not been able to get compensation,” Baghel claimed.

Some residents said they had no choice but to shift to their villages. “Both my parents are above 80 years of age and have heart problems. We cannot afford to pay their medical bills and rent. I have been running a general shop here for 25 years, but now have no choice but to close it and go back to my village in Meerut,” said Ravinder Pal, 48, another resident.