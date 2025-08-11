16-year-old critical after stabbed by minor in northeast Delhi

A 16-year-old girl is battling for her life at a government hospital after she was stabbed multiple times by a minor boy living in her neighbourhood at Sunder Nagri near Nand Nagri in northeast Delhi on Wednesday night, said police officers on Sunday. The accused, believed to be aged around 17, is absconding with his father and elder brother. The brother is known to be a friend of the victim, the police said, adding that multiple police teams have been deployed to search the accused and his family members. Medical report reveals at least nine stab injuries.

A case has been registered for attempt to murder. “The exact motive behind the attack would be ascertained only after we question them. Prima facie, it appears to be a matter of personal or family dispute,” said a police officer familiar with the case.

The girl lives with her parents and three sisters in Sunder Nagri. Her father works as a tailor in Gandhi Nagar and mother is a homemaker. On Wednesday night, the girl was standing outside a local dental clinic when the accused attacked her with a sharp object, said the police.

She sustained multiple stab wounds in her abdomen, chest, shoulder, wrist and hand.

The Nand Nagri police station received a call around 9.30 pm from the girl’s mother reporting the incident. By the time, a police team reached the spot, the girl was already taken to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital,” the officer said, adding that medical report reveals at least nine stab injuries.

“The girl was unconscious and her condition was serious. She was put on ventilator support and has not regained consciousness. Her condition continues to be critical,” added the officer.