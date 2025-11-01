Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    16-year-old girl attacked with blade by teen stalker in north Delhi

    An investigator said a preliminary probe revealed that the boy and the girl lived in the same neighbourhood and that he had been stalking her for the past six months. He wanted a relationship with her, but she did not, and that angered him

    Published on: Nov 1, 2025 3:28 AM IST
    By Hemani Bhandari, NEW DELHI
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A 16-year-old girl was attacked with a blade by a 17-year-old boy who had been stalking her for the past six months in north Delhi’s Wazirabad area on Wednesday night, police said. Officers added that the assault took place after she refused to be with him.

    She sustained a deep wound to her stomach and is undergoing treatment. Police said she is currently stable. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. (Representational image)
    She sustained a deep wound to her stomach and is undergoing treatment. Police said she is currently stable. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. (Representational image)

    She sustained a deep wound to her stomach and is undergoing treatment. Police said she is currently stable. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

    Deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia said a case under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered. “The accused is absconding and teams are looking for him,” he said.

    A senior police officer said their control room received a call on Wednesday night alerting them about a girl being attacked by a boy in Wazirabad. When police reached the spot, the girl had already been taken to a city hospital by her parents. At the hospital, police learnt that she had sustained an injury to her stomach and was undergoing treatment.

    An investigator said a preliminary probe revealed that the boy and the girl lived in the same neighbourhood and that he had been stalking her for the past six months. “He wanted a relationship with her, but she did not, and that angered him,” the officer said.

    “On Wednesday night, the accused asked her to come to a street near her house, where he allegedly told her to elope with him to Bihar. When she refused, he attacked her with a blade and fled while she started bleeding profusely,” the officer said.

    Police said several teams have been formed to nab the accused.

    They added that the accused works at a shop in the area and the girl is a Class 9 dropout.

    The case adds to a series of similar incidents reported in the Capital in recent weeks.

    On October 13, police arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly stabbing to death a 20-year-old woman he had been stalking. The victim’s family said the accused had been harassing her for months after she rejected his advances.

    In September, a 24-year-old man was held for allegedly attacking an 18-year-old woman he had been stalking for over a year in northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad, shortly after she married another man.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
    News/Cities/Delhi News/16-year-old Girl Attacked With Blade By Teen Stalker In North Delhi
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes