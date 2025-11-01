16-year-old girl attacked with blade by teen stalker in north Delhi

A 16-year-old girl was attacked with a blade by a 17-year-old boy who had been stalking her for the past six months in north Delhi’s Wazirabad area on Wednesday night, police said. Officers added that the assault took place after she refused to be with him. She sustained a deep wound to her stomach and is undergoing treatment. Police said she is currently stable. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia said a case under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered. “The accused is absconding and teams are looking for him,” he said.

A senior police officer said their control room received a call on Wednesday night alerting them about a girl being attacked by a boy in Wazirabad. When police reached the spot, the girl had already been taken to a city hospital by her parents. At the hospital, police learnt that she had sustained an injury to her stomach and was undergoing treatment.

An investigator said a preliminary probe revealed that the boy and the girl lived in the same neighbourhood and that he had been stalking her for the past six months. “He wanted a relationship with her, but she did not, and that angered him,” the officer said.

“On Wednesday night, the accused asked her to come to a street near her house, where he allegedly told her to elope with him to Bihar. When she refused, he attacked her with a blade and fled while she started bleeding profusely,” the officer said.

Police said several teams have been formed to nab the accused.

They added that the accused works at a shop in the area and the girl is a Class 9 dropout.

The case adds to a series of similar incidents reported in the Capital in recent weeks.

On October 13, police arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly stabbing to death a 20-year-old woman he had been stalking. The victim’s family said the accused had been harassing her for months after she rejected his advances.

In September, a 24-year-old man was held for allegedly attacking an 18-year-old woman he had been stalking for over a year in northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad, shortly after she married another man.