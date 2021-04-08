IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 17-year-old boy detained for cyber stalking woman
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

17-year-old boy detained for cyber stalking woman

A 17-year-old class 11 male student was apprehended for allegedly stalking and blackmailing a woman on social media and via emails that contained abusive and obscene messages with threats to morph her images if she did not extend to him sexual favours, police said on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 11:41 PM IST

A 17-year-old class 11 male student was apprehended for allegedly stalking and blackmailing a woman on social media and via emails that contained abusive and obscene messages with threats to morph her images if she did not extend to him sexual favours, police said on Thursday.

Police said that he used a VPN and email spoofing to discreetly go about the abuses and threats, but a cyber team in Shahdara district was able to crack the code and apprehend him.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said on Wednesday, a woman filed a complaint and alleged that she was being stalked and sexually harassed on social media by an unknown person, who was also seeking sexual favours from her if she wanted the harassment to stop.

The complainant is pursuing a cabin crew course and she alleged that she was being “extremely harassed” for the past three to four days by the cyber stalker. A case was registered on her complaint and investigation was taken up, said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

“When we analysed the email ID, it was found that the culprit was using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) for accessing the email account. After examining the collected information with the help of technical surveillance and cyber forensic tools, the identity of the alleged user was identified and subsequently he was apprehended from east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar,” the officer said.

A mobile phone, used for operating the email ID and a social media account, was recovered from him, the police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP