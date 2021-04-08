17-year-old boy detained for cyber stalking woman

A 17-year-old class 11 male student was apprehended for allegedly stalking and blackmailing a woman on social media and via emails that contained abusive and obscene messages with threats to morph her images if she did not extend to him sexual favours, police said on Thursday.

Police said that he used a VPN and email spoofing to discreetly go about the abuses and threats, but a cyber team in Shahdara district was able to crack the code and apprehend him.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said on Wednesday, a woman filed a complaint and alleged that she was being stalked and sexually harassed on social media by an unknown person, who was also seeking sexual favours from her if she wanted the harassment to stop.

The complainant is pursuing a cabin crew course and she alleged that she was being “extremely harassed” for the past three to four days by the cyber stalker. A case was registered on her complaint and investigation was taken up, said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

“When we analysed the email ID, it was found that the culprit was using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) for accessing the email account. After examining the collected information with the help of technical surveillance and cyber forensic tools, the identity of the alleged user was identified and subsequently he was apprehended from east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar,” the officer said.

A mobile phone, used for operating the email ID and a social media account, was recovered from him, the police said.