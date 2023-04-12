Home / Cities / Delhi News / 18-year-old man stabbed to death in south Delhi

18-year-old man stabbed to death in south Delhi

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Apr 12, 2023 11:17 AM IST

Police said a case was registered under IPC section 302 (murder) and the Arms Act.

An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by three people in south Delhi's Dakshinpuri area, police said on Wednesday.

Man was stabbed in South Delhi's Dakshinpuri area.
Man was stabbed in South Delhi's Dakshinpuri area.

They said the incident took place around 10 pm on Tuesday.

The victim was taken to a hospital in a PCR van by police personnel but he succumbed to injuries during treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

He was identified as Rahul, a resident of the area. Police said a case was registered under IPC section 302 (murder) and the Arms Act, and further investigation is in progress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi
delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out