19-year-old held for Sangam Vihar stabbing

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a 19-year-old in connection with the stabbing of an autorickshaw driver in Sangam Vihar on Wednesday evening. They said a tanker driver, who ran over a friend of the accused, was arrested and later released, on the condition that he would appear for questioning upon being summoned.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Singh identified the accused as Arif Khan, a resident of Sangam Vihar. His friend Shahdab Alam died after being run over by a Delhi Jal Board tanker, when they were pelting stones at the vehicle after it splashed water from a puddle on them.

Police said the control room received a call around 4.30pm on Wednesday about the stabbing at Ratiya Marg. They said that the accused stabbed an autorickshaw driver, identified as Bablu Ahmed, when he enquired Khan about the incident and the ruckus.

The tanker driver, Sapan Singh, drove the vehicle while trying to save himself and ran over Alam. “The tanker driver stopped the vehicle and fled the spot,” a police officer said.

“They were already angry and they stabbed Ahmed as well for asking the question. He was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital and his condition is stable,” the DCP said.

Alam, a welder by profession, was taken to a private hospital nearby where he was declared dead.

A case under sections 106 (1) (rash and negligent driving leading to death) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered.