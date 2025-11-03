Edit Profile
    1-year-old dies, 3 others of family injured as SUV hits their bike; 1 held

    The one-year-old boy was killed and three of his family were injured after their motorcycle was hit by a car at Mukundpur Chowk in north Delhi's Jahangir Puri on Saturday, police said. The driver of the vehicle has been arrested.

    Published on: Nov 3, 2025 3:44 AM IST
    By Hemani Bhandari
    NEW DELHI: A one-year-old boy was killed and three of his family were injured after their motorcycle was hit by a car at Mukundpur Chowk in north Delhi’s Jahangir Puri on Saturday, police said. The driver of the vehicle has been arrested.

    Police said a case of rash driving and causing death by negligence was registered (File photo)
    Police said a case of rash driving and causing death by negligence was registered (File photo)

    Police said the deceased was identified as Arun, who lived with his family in Faridabad. Arun’s four-year-old brother, who was also with him on the bike, is currently in a critical condition. The father and the mother received minor injuries and have been discharged from the hospital. The family previously lived at a Pakistani camp in north Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar.

    The accused, Nivesh Kumar, is son of a Delhi Fire Services head constable, and lived in government quarters in Roop Nagar fire station.

    A preliminary enquiry revealed that Arun’s father, Jagdish Kumar, was riding his motorcycle with his wife and two children. The family was headed towards Mukarba Chowk when Nivesh’s Maruti Suzuki Brezza hit their motorcycle—throwing all four off the bike.

    According to police, they received a PCR call around 3pm and a team was dispatched. Police found the damaged bike at the site, and the accused had been caught by people.

    A police officer said: “The impact caused the motorcycle to lose balance, throwing all four riders on the road. The injured were taken to a nearby private hospital by a cab driver, where doctors declared the one-year-old dead on arrival.”

    Jagdish told HT that he is a refugee from Pakistan and lived at the Adarsh Nagar camp before shifting to Faridabad a year ago. Jagdish sells mobile covers on a pushcart, he said.

    “On Saturday, we were going from Faridabad to Rohini to attend a wedding when the incident happened. The Brezza overtook us recklessly, and hit us in the process.”

    “After the incident, a cab driver stopped and helped us reach the hospital. My elder son is also critical. I am very scared and worried.”

    Police said a case of rash driving and causing death by negligence was registered and Nivesh was arrested.

