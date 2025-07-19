2 beat man for shouting at their pet dog in Greater Noida

Two men were arrested after they allegedly assaulted a 20-year-old man because he shouted at their dog, which had barked at him while he was dancing outside his home in Beta 2, Greater Noida on July 8, police said on Friday. The victim was identified as Devendra Singh, a resident of a village in Beta 2. (Representational image)

The victim was identified as Devendra Singh, a resident of a village in Beta 2. The complaint in this case was registered by his father, Sukhvir Singh, said police.

“Devendra and his friends were drunk and dancing to loud music outside his home when a neighbour’s pet dog barked at them. Devendra shouted at the dog and the dog owner got angry,” said Vinod Kumar, station house officer, Beta 2 police station. He added that the neighbour attacked the family.

Sukhvir in his complaint to police said,, “On July 8, my neighbours Satish, Tushar, and Amit (single names) barged into my home and assaulted my son Devendra and my daughter-in-law and cut my son’s nose. When police arrived, the accused fled the spot. With the help of police, I rushed my son to a nearby hospital from where he was transferred to a Delhi hospital.”

But SHO Kumar said, “The accused did not cut Devendra’s nose. Devendra suffered a nose injury during the fight and is stable now.”

Police said that the family, which is from Aligarh, have now transferred Devendra to a hospital there.

A case was registered under sections 333 (house-trespass), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult), and 118(1) (grievous hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Beta 2 police station on July 15. Satish and Amit were arrested recently, said the SHO, adding that efforts are underway to nab Tushar.