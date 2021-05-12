Home / Cities / Delhi News / 2 behind murder of realtor held after scuffle with cops
Police said the two were the only people yet to be arrested out of the five who allegeldy shot the property dealer.(Representational image)
2 behind murder of realtor held after scuffle with cops

A cop received minor injury during the scuffle with the accused, Neeraj Tehlan (27) and Naveen alias Ashish (23). According to police, one of the accused took out a gun and threatened to fire at the police once they were surrounded.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 04:12 AM IST

After a brief scuffle, Delhi Police on Tuesday said they arrested two men who were allegedly involved in the murder of a property dealer from Najafgarh.

A cop received minor injury during the scuffle with the accused, Neeraj Tehlan (27) and Naveen alias Ashish (23). According to police, one of the accused took out a gun and threatened to fire at the police once they were surrounded.

Police said the two were the only people yet to be arrested out of the five who allegeldy shot the property dealer 18 times in southwest Delhi’s Chhawla in February.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said the others -- Priyawart alias Kala, a key hitman of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi; and Rohit and Rahul -- were arrested from Rajasthan and Delhi since March, after tip-offs received through human intelligence.

delhi police delhi news delhi + 1 more
