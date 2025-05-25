Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 dead, 4 injured in fire at e-charging station in Delhi's Shahdara

ANI |
May 25, 2025 10:36 AM IST

Two charred bodies were recovered from the spot, and four persons who sustained injuries were rushed to the GTB hospital.

Two people lost their lives and four others were injured in a fire at an E-Rikshaw charging station at Moti Ram Road, in the national capital's Shahdara area.

Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to douse the blaze. (File/X/ANI)
Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to douse the blaze. (File/X/ANI)

The Delhi Fire Department said they received a call from the e-charging station on Sunday morning reporting a fire at the site. Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to douse the blaze.

Two charred bodies were recovered from the spot, and four persons who sustained injuries were rushed to the GTB hospital.

The charging station, under a tin shed area of approx 400 square yards, was completely damaged.

Further details awaited.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / 2 dead, 4 injured in fire at e-charging station in Delhi's Shahdara
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On