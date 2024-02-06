2 men murdered in Delhi in separate incidents

Two men were murdered in two separate incidents reported from Kusumpur Pahadi near Vasant Vihar in south Delhi and Rohtak Road in Punjabi Bagh area in West Delhi between Monday and Tuesday mornings, police said. Police said a suspect has been arrested in the murder case of Kusumpur Pahadi while the other case remained unsolved till late Tuesday morning. (Representative Image)

A suspect has been arrested in the murder case of Kusumpur Pahadi while the other case remained unsolved till late Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, around 6 am, the Vasant Vihar police station received a call regarding a murder at Kusumpur Pahadi in south Delhi. A police team reached the crime scene and found the body of a 35-year-old man, later identified as Ashwini Kumar, with his throat slit. The victim was a local resident, said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Rohit Meena.

DCP Meena said that the throat of the victim was cut using a broken liquor bottle. The broken glass pieces were found around the crime scene, suggesting that the suspect may be known to Ashwini, and they may have consumed liquor before the murder.

“We rounded up some suspects and zeroed in on one person of interest. The person has confessed to murdering Ashwini. We have arrested him. Further details will be shared soon,” said DCP Meena.

In the second case, a 30-year-old man was stabbed near Pillar No 191 at Rohtak Road near Punjabi Bagh in west Delhi in the early hours of Monday. The stabbing was reported to the Punjabi Bagh police station by a passerby through a call made to the police control room. Some police personnel reached there and found the 30-year-old injured man, identified as Monu Singh, bleeding. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and a case of attempt to murder was registered, said DCP (west) Vichitra Veer.

“The victim succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Accordingly, the murder section of Indian Penal Code was added to the first information report (FIR). Multiple teams of the police station and our district’s special staff have been formed to work on the case,” added DCP Veer.