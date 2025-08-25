2 shooters held in Elvish Yadav firing incident

The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two sharpshooters in connection with the firing incident outside TV personality Elvish Yadav’s house in Gurugram last week, police said. The two arrested sharpshooters on Monday. (ANI Video Grab)

The sharpshooters were linked to the Himanshu Bhau-Neeraj Faridpuria gang, who claimed responsibility for the attack on social media.

The accused identified as Gaurav Singh (22) and Aditya Tiwari (19), both residents of Faridabad, were planning another targeted killing in Delhi. Police said the duo fired more than a dozen rounds of fire outside Yadav’s house at around 5.25 am on August 17.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said, “We received a tip-off that the two accused were regrouping in the capital. A trap was laid near Khera Canal in the Shahbad Dairy area of Rohini on Sunday. The accused were caught in the afternoon.”

After the attack, the shooters initially attempted to flee towards the Indo–Nepal border, but were called back for a fresh assignment in Delhi, added the police.

According to the investigators, they acted on the instructions of the Neeraj Faridpuria–Himanshu Bhau gang. Last week, the Gurugram police had arrested one of the accused after an encounter.

Police said one of the accused also tried to fire but they were overpowered. Police said Singh was previously involved in vandalism of a statue in Rajasthan last year while Tiwari was pursuing BCA in Faridabad. He has no past records.

The duo revealed that the gang provided them with funds, weapons, and logistics to carry out the attack.