Wednesday, Jul 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
2024-25 Budget allocation for Delhi Police sees 6% dip

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 24, 2024 05:30 AM IST

The budget estimates allotment to the Delhi Police under the “Capital” category is ₹1,109.53 crore, which is ₹28.37 crore, or 2.62%, more than the previous financial year.’

The central government has allocated 11,400.81 crore to the Delhi Police in the budget estimates for the 2024-25 fiscal year, representing a 6% reduction equating to 728.02 crore from the revised budget estimate of 12,128.83 crore granted for the 2023-24 financial year, according to police officers familiar with the Union Budget 2024-25, presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Indian parliament on Tuesday.

The increased budget estimates allocation under the Capital section is primarily for improving police infrastructure/ (PTI)

In the interim budget estimates presented on February 1, the Centre had allocated 11,397.98 crore to the Delhi Police, which was 534.05 crore less than the 2023-24 budget estimate of 11,932.03 crore.

The Union Budget 2024-25 data reveals that out of the total allocation of 11,400.81 crore, 10,291.28 crore is allotted under the “Revenue” category for establishment-related expenditures. In the last fiscal, the government had granted 11,047.67 crore under the Revenue category, which has now been reduced by 756.39 crore. This reduction may impact the hiring of new contractual employees in the city police.

A significant portion of the Revenue category budget is used to pay the salaries of around 87,000 police personnel, along with other contractual employees such as multi-tasking staff (MTS), legal and financial advisors, forensic experts, and data entry operators. Additionally, the procurement of office-related stationery, equipment, and other items is funded from this allocation, explained a senior Delhi Police officer.

The budget estimates allotment to the Delhi Police under the “Capital” category is 1,109.53 crore, which is 28.37 crore, or 2.62%, more than the previous financial year’s revised budget estimate of 1,081.16 crore. Funds granted under the Capital section are used for acquiring assets such as constructing new buildings, purchasing vehicles, weapons, and other long-term articles, according to another police officer.

“The increased budget estimates allocation under the Capital section is primarily for improving police infrastructure, such as the construction of police quarters and building of police stations that are still running in rented buildings or temporary structures, traffic-related infrastructure and upgradation of communication system,” the second officer said.

News / Cities / Delhi / 2024-25 Budget allocation for Delhi Police sees 6% dip
