21 Delhi spots emerge as repeat waterlogging trouble zones: Traffic Police

Traffic police have identified 21 locations across Delhi as “repeat” waterlogging trouble spots that were inundated during both this year’s and last year’s monsoons, highlighting persistent drainage problems even as the overall number of waterlogged locations appeared to have reduced, according to data collected on locations that were inundated till August 7.

Waterlogging locations fall 57% from last year

Vehicles wade through a waterlogged stretch following heavy rainfall in the national capital in New Delhi (Hindustan Times)

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According to a Delhi Traffic Police list accessed by HT, 72 locations across the city reported waterlogging between the beginning of this year’s monsoon on July 2 and August 7. The number is significantly lower than the 169 locations recorded in 2025 and 194 in 2024, representing a decline of nearly 57% and 63%, respectively, said at least two officials aware of the report.

The findings come amid widespread waterlogging reported across the Capital following spells of heavy rain over the past week, with inundated roads disrupting traffic and causing difficulties for commuters.

Also read: Delhi-NCR rain cripples daily life, triggers waterlogging, traffic chaos

South, central Delhi account for most repeat trouble spots

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{{^usCountry}} Of the 21 repeat waterlogging locations identified by the traffic police, five each were in south and central Delhi. East, north and northwest Delhi accounted for three each, while west Delhi had two. The Pul Prahladpur, Zakhira and Minto Bridge underpasses, Utsav Park in Patparganj and the Purana Quila Road-C- Hexagon stretch were among the key repeat trouble spots. In west Delhi, waterlogging repeatedly occurred under the Punjabi Bagh flyover on Balbir Singh Sandhu Marg and at Mayapur Chowk on the Ring Road. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Of the 21 repeat waterlogging locations identified by the traffic police, five each were in south and central Delhi. East, north and northwest Delhi accounted for three each, while west Delhi had two. The Pul Prahladpur, Zakhira and Minto Bridge underpasses, Utsav Park in Patparganj and the Purana Quila Road-C- Hexagon stretch were among the key repeat trouble spots. In west Delhi, waterlogging repeatedly occurred under the Punjabi Bagh flyover on Balbir Singh Sandhu Marg and at Mayapur Chowk on the Ring Road. {{/usCountry}}

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In the full list of 72 locations, south Delhi accounted for the highest number of waterlogging locations this year, with 24 roads and stretches reporting inundation, followed by northwest Delhi with 16. North and central Delhi recorded 13 locations each, while west and east Delhi reported three each.

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Also read: Heavy rain batters Delhi, triggers widespread waterlogging, traffic snarls

Mehrauli-Badarpur Road worst affected in south Delhi

The Mehrauli-Badarpur Road was the worst-affected stretch in south Delhi, with at least 12 locations reporting waterlogging. These included the Pul Prahladpur underpass, Jamia Hamdard T-Point, both carriageways between Khanpur T-Point and Hamdard T-Point, Devli Mor T-Point, Air Force Station, Vayusenabad to Batra Hospital and Pipal Chowk. Other waterlogging-prone locations in south Delhi included the Okhla underpass, Sanjay T-Point on Rao Tula Ram Marg, NSG traffic signal near Mahipalpur, Phool Mandi and Gadaipur Chowk near Chhattarpur, Nizamuddin Khatta, outside Malviya Nagar Metro station on Press Enclave Road and near Savitri flyover on the Outer Ring Road.

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In New Delhi and areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the Minto Bridge underpass, Janpath-Tolstoy Marg near Jantar Mantar, Mother Teresa Crescent Marg between Gol Dak Khana and Teen Murti Marg, Shanti Path- Satya Marg roundabout, Panchsheel Marg outside the Australian High Commission, Janpath- M a u l a n a A z a d R o a d roundabout, the area outside Sunehri Masjid, Purana Quila Road-C-Hexagon and Bhairon Marg-Mathura Road were among the locations affected.

Also read: Delhi records 98% of August rainfall in just 5 days, surge in rain-related disasters

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Delhi Traffic Police identified 21 locations that faced inundation

NDMC says corrective measures taken at vulnerable spots

NDMC, however, said it had already taken corrective and preventive measures at vulnerable locations identified by the traffic police, according to officials of the civic agency, who asked not to be identified.

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At the Janpath-Tolstoy Marg junction, the damaged drainage system, which had been affected during Delhi Metro Rail Corporation construction, has been rectified, a senior NDMC official said. Two additional dewatering pumps have also been deployed near Tibetan Market, while bell mouths and gully traps have been desilted three times.

“Consequently, no waterlogging has been observed at the Janpath-Tolstoy Marg junction or near Tibetan Market during the recent rains,” the official said.

At Africa Avenue and Satya Marg, dewatering pumps at the Africa Avenue Pump House and Satya Sadan Pump House are functioning effectively, with no waterlogging reported or observed, the official said. On Panchsheel Road, the drainage system was thoroughly desilted and cleaned, following which no waterlogging was observed during recent rainfall. “NDMC is keeping a close watch on all identified vulnerable points during the monsoon and is taking proactive measures,” the official added.

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Also read: Gurugram roads remain inundated after fourth day of rainfall

In north, northwest and east Delhi, locations inundated this monsoon included the Zakhira underpass, Azad Market underpass, the stretch between Hanuman Mandir and Kashmere Gate interstate bus terminal, NH-24 and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Ghazipur chicken market, Libaspur underpass and Prembari underpass.

Vijayanta Arya Goyal, additional commissioner of police (traffic), said the waterlogging data was compiled from real-time information received from personnel deployed on the streets. “Our field formation shares realtime information about waterlogging locations along with photographs and videos with the control room. Accordingly, the information is relayed to the concerned civic agencies such as the MCD, PWD and NDMC for necessary action,” she said.

Ageing drains, poor maintenance among causes: Officials

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Officials said waterlogging in Delhi was caused by a combination of ageing and inadequate drainage infrastructure, drains clogged with silt and garbage, faulty drainage and road designs and poor maintenance.

“There are many roads in lowlying areas, where water naturally collects. Modification of such areas through permanent engineering interventions and regular maintenance can be the solutions to the waterlogging problem,” an officer said.