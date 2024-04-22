 22-year-old held for smuggling stolen phones to Nepal: Delhi police | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
22-year-old held for smuggling stolen phones to Nepal: Delhi police

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 22, 2024 06:58 AM IST

His interrogation revealed that he had smuggled thousands of mobile phones, stolen mostly from Delhi and other states, into Nepal, said officers

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly smuggling stolen mobile phones from India to Nepal, Delhi Police officers aware of the matter said on Sunday. The suspect was arrested with 11 stolen phones from Nangal Raya, near Delhi Cantonment in southwest Delhi on Wednesday, they added.

We have solved seven cases of mobile phone snatching and thefts after arresting the suspect, said police officers. (Representational image)
His interrogation revealed that he had smuggled thousands of mobile phones, stolen mostly from Delhi and other states, into Nepal, said officers. The phones stolen from Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and other states are sold in Nepal and other neighbouring countries as used phones because they cannot be tracked outside India, police said.

“The suspect, identified as Rohan Kumar from Nangal Raya, used to procure stolen phones from various receivers of stolen mobile phones active in various parts of Delhi and smuggled them to Nepal. This is a new trend that people involved in the sale and purchase of stolen phones have adopted to avoid getting caught by Indian law enforcement agencies and earn quick and easy money,” said a senior police officer aware of the arrest and disclosure of Rohan.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Rohit Meena said that the arrest of Rohan came following efforts made by the anti-snatching cell of the southwest police district that was tasked to curb incidents of mobile phone snatching and thefts in the city. The team was asked to specifically focus on people who received stolen phones from thieves, snatchers, and robbers, and further sold them to their clients.

“On April 17, the team received information about a person who was involved in receiving and smuggling of stolen phones. It was learnt that the suspect would come near the crematorium at Nangal Raya in Delhi Cantonment. Accordingly, a trap was laid and the suspect, Rohan Kumar, was arrested,” said DCP Meena. He was in possession of five stolen phones. His interrogation led to the recovery of six more stolen phones that he had kept at his hideout,” added Meena.

During the interrogation, the DCP said, Rohan disclosed that he purchased stolen mobile phones from dealers/thieves and sold them in Nepal. “Hanny, Dilbag, and Sunny are his associates in this syndicate. They are at large. We have solved seven cases of mobile phone snatching and thefts after arresting Rohan,” he said.

