22-yr-old found dead outside building in Delhi; cops say suicide, kin say murder

A 22-year-old man was found dead outside a multi-storey residential building in Maidangarhi in south Delhi on Saturday morning. Police termed it a case of suicide and said that the man jumped off the building. But the victim’s family alleged he was thrown off the building. The victim worked as a light technician for film producers. Police said it was not yet known why the man came to the building when none of his relatives or known contacts lived there. Police said it was not yet known why the man came to the building when none of his relatives or known contacts lived there. (Representational image)

Police said that they received a call from a local about the incident on Saturday morning. The caller said that a person had jumped off a building, said additional deputy commissioner of police (south) Sumit Kumar Jha. Police arrived on the scene and took the man to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

“The man lived in Chhatarpur in south Delhi and was originally from Rudrapur in Uttarakhand. We have sent his body for an autopsy. We are investigating the circumstances under which the death occurred,” said Jha.

The victim’s family members said that he lived with his two cousins in a rented room in Chhatarpur while his elder brother lives in Noida. One of the cousins said that the victim locked their room from the outside and left at 12.30am on Saturday without telling the cousins where he was going and when he would return.

“At 8.45am I dialled his number. The call was picked up by a policeman who told me about the death by suicide. A neighbour unlocked my door with the spare key we have in the room. I informed the victim’s brother and rushed to the building, which was more than two kilometres away,” said the victim’s cousin.

The victim’s brother, who runs a cloud kitchen in Noida, suspected foul play behind the death. “The police are not telling us how my brother died and why he was at the building where he did not know anyone. We suspect that someone from the building threw my brother one of the upper floors. We want a fair investigation,” he said.

The police did not respond to queries regarding which floor the man jumped off of, why he was at the building or if any suicide note was found.