Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
22-yr-old held in killing of differently abled woman in Delhi

ByHemani Bhandari
Jun 04, 2025 06:31 AM IST

His interrogation is yet to reveal the motive, police said. Initial medical findings suggest the cause of death was asphyxia due to strangulation

Police on Tuesday arrested the man accused of kidnapping and killing a 22-year-old differently abled woman, after a brief exchange of fire in Kalindi Kunj.

Police await a final postmortem examination to ascertain if she was sexually assaulted. (File photo)
Police await a final postmortem examination to ascertain if she was sexually assaulted. (File photo)

The accused is a resident of Madanpur Khadar Extension, deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

Police were yet to ascertain the motive behind the crime.

On Sunday night, a woman was found missing from the terrace of her single-storey house, where she was sleeping with her parents, at around 1am. A few hours later, she was found dead in an abandoned slum dwelling a few metres away from the house. After questioning, police identified the suspect who was found absconding.

DCP Singh said that an information was received regarding the suspect’s location after which a trap was laid Pusta Road in Kalindi Kunj area and the accused was spotted. “He was asked to stop but he fired two rounds with the intention to escape, one of which hit the bulletproof jacket of a sub-inspector. In retaliation, the official fired two rounds, one of which hit Rajpal’s right leg” he said.

His interrogation is yet to reveal the motive, police said. Initial medical findings suggest the cause of death was asphyxia due to strangulation. Police, however, await a final postmortem examination to ascertain if she was sexually assaulted.

Police said that the accused was known to the family. He is undergoing a dispute with his third wife. On the evening of the incident, he had visited the victim’s building and spoken to her parents briefly. The accused used to stay there five years ago, police said.

Wednesday, June 04, 2025
