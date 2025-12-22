24-year-old arrested for raping minor in Bhalswa Dairy

A 16-year-old girl has alleged that she was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a 24-year-old man in outer Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy area, police said on Sunday, adding that the allegations are being verified and a medical report is awaited. According to police, the incident took place on Friday (Representative photo)

The accused, a resident of the Jahangirpuri, has been arrested. He has been booked for kidnapping. The accused worked with the minor’s father at a business that supplies water campersand the two had known each other for some time.

According to police, the incident took place on Friday when the accused came by the victim’s home to collect some water campers. Police said the accused “influenced” the girl, who had fought with her father, to elope with him.

“On Friday, the accused came to her house and asked her to come with him. The girl had a fight with her parents over her studies and was upset,” said a senior police officer.

He then took the victim to his rented flat in Jahangirpuri where the minor alleged that he raped her. He was planning to escape from the city later.

The girl’s family reported her missing on Friday, with the police registering a first information report in the case the next morning.

“A case was kidnapping was immediately lodged and a team was sent to look for her. Locals were questioned, teams checked CCTVs. The team collected information from the victim’s parents, relatives, and friends, while also analysing call detail records. On the basis of technical surveillance and field verification, the team traced the victim in Samta Vihar area,” said deputy commissioner of police (crime) Pankaj Kumar.

Police also found Singh at the location and arrested him.

Police have yet to add sections of rape to the first information report (FIR). Another officer said, “We have rescued the minor and sent her for medical examination and counselling. The accused has already been booked and arrested for kidnapping. We are waiting for her statement and medical reports. Stringent legal action will be taken in case of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.”

The victim is a class 9 student of a government school. She has three siblings, and her mother is a homemaker.