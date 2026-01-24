24-year-old law student killed after being hit by school bus on Modi Mill flyover

A 24-year-old law student was killed after being allegedly hit by a private school bus on the Modi Mill flyover in southeast Delhi on Thursday afternoon. The man was dragged under the bus for around 10 metres before the driver applied the brakes, police said. New Delhi, India - January 6, 2019: A milkman rides his bicycle during light rainfall, at Modi Mill flyover, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, January 6, 2019. The national capital received its first rainfall of the year with the temperature taking a dip. (Photo by Burhaan Kinu / Hindustan Times) (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

The victim was identified as Vinamra Kumar, a resident of Kotla Mubarakpur. He was a third-year law student at Chaudhary Charan Singh University, police said. The bus driver was identified as Vijender Kumar, 32, and police said the vehicle belonged to a private school in Connaught Place.

A police officer aware of the matter said the police control room received an alert about the fatal accident on the Modi Mill flyover around 3.30pm. Police reached the spot and found the bus and the motorcycle involved in the accident. They were informed that the injured man had been taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre by the bus driver.

At the AIIMS Trauma Centre, police were told that the victim was declared dead on arrival. Vijender was taken into custody and later arrested under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash and negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Vinamra had gone to drop his sister at her husband’s home in Garhi village and was heading towards Mathura Road when he was hit by the bus from behind.

“The victim was wearing a helmet. He was hit from behind by the speeding bus and came under its front wheels. He was dragged for about 10 metres, after which the driver realised what had happened and applied the brakes. The driver himself took the victim to the hospital,” the officer said.

There were no students on the bus at the time of the accident, as the driver was returning after dropping them home.

According to Delhi Police data, road accidents in the capital rose marginally in 2025 but became significantly more severe. While the total number of accidents increased slightly from 5,657 in 2024 to 5,689 in 2025, fatal accidents rose sharply by 74 cases to 1,578. As a result, the number of people killed increased by 66 to 1,617. Non-injury accidents fell by over a quarter, and cases involving simple injuries remained largely unchanged. However, the number of injured persons still rose by 90, indicating that although the overall number of crashes barely changed, accidents in 2025 were deadlier and caused more serious harm.