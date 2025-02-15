Menu Explore
24-yr-old man dies by suicide at a hotel in Paschim Vihar

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 15, 2025 05:44 AM IST

The couple was dating for four years and since the past few months, the man suspected her of cheating on him. They quarrelled over the issue last night, police said.

A 24-year-old man allegedly died by suicide early on Friday in a hotel in Paschim Vihar, after an alleged argument with his partner, police said on Friday, adding that the couple had checked in the hotel on Thursday evening.

24-yr-old man dies by suicide at a hotel in Paschim Vihar
24-yr-old man dies by suicide at a hotel in Paschim Vihar

According to police, both the man and the woman, 23, are residents of west Delhi’s Nihal Vihar. The man was a hairdresser in a Tilak Nagar salon while the woman works in a mobile repair centre in Nangloi.

“Initial inquiry into the case revealed that the man had an altercation with his partner on Thursday night. Thereafter, they slept in the room. The woman woke up in the morning and found the man dead in the bathroom. She then called the hotel staff, who informed the police at 7.10am,” a police officer investigating the matter said on conditions of anonymity.

The officer added that the couple was dating for four years and since the past few months, the man suspected her of cheating on him. They quarrelled over the issue last night, police said.

Follow Us On