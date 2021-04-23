25 patients dead at Delhi’s Ganga Ram Hospital in 24 hours

Twenty-five patients have died over the last 24 hours at New Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the hospital’s medical director said in a statement on Friday.

The hospital refused to say whether or not the deaths were because of oxygen shortage even as several others in the National Capital issued distress messages about their dwindling oxygen supply on Thursday. The oxygen crisis prompted the Centre to invoke the Disaster Management Act to ensure its unrestricted supply after Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia blamed police forces of the two neighbouring states for preventing inter-state movement of tankers carrying it.

“Oxygen will last another 2 hrs. Ventilators and Bipap [non-invasive ventilation] not working effectively. Resorting to manual ventilation in ICUs [intensive care units] and ED. Major crisis likely. [The] lives of another 60 sickest patients in peril. Stop catastrophe. Need Oxygen to be airlifted urgently. Governments please help. We have warned,” the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said in an SOS on Friday morning.

Police said no oxygen contingency arose in the hospital and that there is no dearth of it. The hospital has oxygen stock that will last for three hours, they added. Oxygen tankers are en route, police said

An oxygen tanker was stuck in Rohini as the driver did not know the route. “Ganga Ram [Hospital] staff is now escorting the tanker,” said a hospital spokesperson.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Jasmeet Singh said the hospital did not make any distress call seeking a green corridor.

Police said the hospital informed them they have at least three-hour stock and also one container was on its way.

To be sure, a green corridor is not provided to every vehicle. Police provide it only after receiving distress calls. Oxygen cylinder vehicles are not stopped.

Police have stationed a liaison officer at the hospital. One officer from the district administration will also remain in touch for any such emergency situation.