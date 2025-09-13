Search
Sat, Sept 13, 2025
25-year-old killed as speeding truck hits scooter on Dwarka E-way

ByHemani Bhandari
Published on: Sept 13, 2025 03:50 am IST

The victim, from Mangolpuri, was heading to work when the accident happened. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the offending vehicle.

A 25-year-old man was killed after a speeding truck rammed into his scooter on Dwarka Expressway near the Bijwasan-Najafgarh Road flyover on Friday morning, police said.

The truck fled after ramming a scooter near Bijwasan-Najafgarh flyover. Forensic teams inspected the scene; CCTV scans are on to track the driver. (Getty Images)
The victim, identified as Nitin, a resident of Mangolpuri, was on his way to work at an e-rickshaw battery manufacturing unit when the accident took place around 7.19am, police said, adding that a passerby alerted them after spotting the crash.

When officers reached the spot, they found Nitin’s scooter abandoned and the man lying critically injured nearby. He was rushed to Indira Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A crime team and forensic experts from the FSL inspected the site for evidence. Despite searches, no trace of the truck has yet been found.

A case has been registered and teams are scanning footage from CCTV cameras in the area to identify the offending vehicle and arrest the driver, police said.

Follow Us On