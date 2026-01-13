25-year-old man falls from terrace at friend’s house in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar, dies

A 25-year-old man allegedly fell from the terrace of a third-floor house and died in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar on Sunday evening, police said on Monday. The man was attending a party on the terrace of his friend’s residence and his family has alleged foul play. The deceased’s visceral sample has been preserved for forensic examination to ascertain if he was drunk at the time of the fall.

According to police, Bhavishya (single name), was a resident of Railway Road in north Delhi’s Azadpur and was working with a private company. He had gone to his friend’s house in Lal Bagh for a party, and in the evening, when he was leaving, he lost balance while going down the stairs, slipped, and fell from the terrace, his friends told the police.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Bhisham Singh, said no evidence suggesting foul play has been found.

The deceased’s visceral sample has been preserved for forensic examination to ascertain if he was drunk at the time of the fall.

Bhavishya was with his friends Lalit Rawat, 21; Vansh,18; Nitesh Tomar,19; and his cousin Kanishk, in 20s; at Rawat’s house. The friends told police that they had consumed alcohol.

After the incident, Vansh rushed Bhavishya to the Deep Chand Bandhu hospital, where doctors declared him dead and police were informed at around 7.40pm.

“After the post-mortem examination and completion of further enquiries, appropriate legal action shall be initiated as per law,” the DCP said.