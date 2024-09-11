 25-year-old man held for raping 3-year-old | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

25-year-old man held for raping 3-year-old

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 12, 2024 05:16 AM IST

The accused was passing by the house when he saw the child unattended, following which he took her to a cluster of bushes located 200 metres away

NEW DELHI

The girl was found bleeding, in a semi-conscious state. (Representative photo)
The girl was found bleeding, in a semi-conscious state. (Representative photo)

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a three-year-old child of his neighbours in Begumpur, Rohini, on Monday night, police said on Wednesday.

The girl was found bleeding, in a semi-conscious state, about a kilometre from her house and was admitted to hospital for treatment. Her parents told police that she was still being treated at the hospital, but was out of danger.

A senior police officer, not wanting to be named, said the control room received a call from the girl’s mother and when they reached the spot, in Jain Nagar, the mother told them she was sleeping on a cot in front of the house when she suddenly noticed the girl missing.

“After some time, she noticed that the child was missing. When they started looking, they eventually found her in the bushes in the vicinity. A man was also present with her but fled upon seeing the parents,” the officer said.

Based on the mother’s statement, a case under Section 65 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act at the Begumpur police station. The girl was shifted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital for medical examination, police said.

Police said they arrested the accused after launching a search operation, and according to an initial investigation, he was inebriated at the time of the incident. He was passing by the house when he saw the child unattended, following which he took her to a cluster of bushes located 200 metres away.

The police officer said that the girls’ parents were pushcart vegetable vendors. “When they realised that the girl was missing, her mother started shouting and locals gathered. People said that they had seen the accused around the house and immediately suspected his involvement,” the officer said.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On