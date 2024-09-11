25-year-old man held for raping 3-year-old

NEW DELHI The girl was found bleeding, in a semi-conscious state. (Representative photo)

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a three-year-old child of his neighbours in Begumpur, Rohini, on Monday night, police said on Wednesday.

The girl was found bleeding, in a semi-conscious state, about a kilometre from her house and was admitted to hospital for treatment. Her parents told police that she was still being treated at the hospital, but was out of danger.

A senior police officer, not wanting to be named, said the control room received a call from the girl’s mother and when they reached the spot, in Jain Nagar, the mother told them she was sleeping on a cot in front of the house when she suddenly noticed the girl missing.

“After some time, she noticed that the child was missing. When they started looking, they eventually found her in the bushes in the vicinity. A man was also present with her but fled upon seeing the parents,” the officer said.

Based on the mother’s statement, a case under Section 65 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act at the Begumpur police station. The girl was shifted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital for medical examination, police said.

Police said they arrested the accused after launching a search operation, and according to an initial investigation, he was inebriated at the time of the incident. He was passing by the house when he saw the child unattended, following which he took her to a cluster of bushes located 200 metres away.

The police officer said that the girls’ parents were pushcart vegetable vendors. “When they realised that the girl was missing, her mother started shouting and locals gathered. People said that they had seen the accused around the house and immediately suspected his involvement,” the officer said.