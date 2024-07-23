 26-year-old man electrocuted to death in Delhi’s Patel Nagar | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
26-year-old man electrocuted to death in Delhi’s Patel Nagar

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 23, 2024 01:08 PM IST



A 26-year-old man died of electrocution after he allegedly stepped into a waterlogged street near the Patel Nagar metro station in central Delhi on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was a UPSC aspirant who was staying at a paying guest (PG) house in Ranjit Nagar.
The deceased was a UPSC aspirant who was staying at a paying guest (PG) house in Ranjit Nagar. (Representative file photo)

According to police, the deceased was found stuck to an iron gate on the street and the reason behind his death is being ascertained.

The deceased, Nilesh Rai, was a UPSC aspirant who was staying at a paying guest (PG) house in Ranjit Nagar.

Police said the incident took place around 2:40pm on Monday.

Also Read:39-year-old man electrocuted in Pune

A first information report (FIR) has been lodged in connection with the case.

Harsha Vardhan, DCP (Central) said, “We received a call about the electrocution incident at 2:43pm. A person was found stuck to an iron gate due to electric current near the Patel Nagar metro station. On reaching the spot, it was found that the victim was electrocuted due to electric current in the iron gate. There was also water logging on the road. The victim was taken to RML hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.”

Forensic teams visited the area and further probe is underway, the official added.

Reacting to the tragedy, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal expressed her anguish.

“A UPSC student died after getting electrocuted on the road following rain in Delhi’s Patel Nagar. This is not an accident; it is a murder caused by the failure of the government system. Is there no value for the lives of common citizens? What answer will that child’s parents get? He died while walking on the road, sorry?... ”, she wrote on her official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The Delhi BJP also demanded action and compensation for the deceased person’s family.

“The boy was not from Delhi. He died due to the negligence of AAP. We want proper investigation into this and demand that the family receives 1 crore compensation from the Delhi government”, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Kapoor said.

26-year-old man electrocuted to death in Delhi's Patel Nagar
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
