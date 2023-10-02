26-year-old woman constable in Delhi Police allegedly dies by suicide: Official

A 26-year-old woman constable of the Delhi Police allegedly died by suicide at her rented home in south Delhi’s Mehrauli, police said on Monday. A call regarding the alleged suicide was received by the police control room in the morning. (Representative file image)

A call regarding the alleged suicide was received by the police control room in the morning.

It appears that the woman constable allegedly died by suicide either late Sunday night or in the wee hours of Monday, the police said.

The constable, who originally belonged to Mizoram, was posted at a police station in the southwest police district and lived in a rented house.

“The exact reason behind her extreme step is being ascertained. Further procedures in respect to the alleged suicide are being followed,” said a police officer, aware of the developments.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 0944177829

