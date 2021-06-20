Home / Cities / Delhi News / 295k doses available for 18-44 age group: Atishi
"Here, we are happy to share that Delhi on Friday received 167,000 Covishield doses for the 18-44 age group,” said Atishi.(Screengrab)
"Here, we are happy to share that Delhi on Friday received 167,000 Covishield doses for the 18-44 age group,” said Atishi.(Screengrab)
delhi news

295k doses available for 18-44 age group: Atishi

  • Presenting the Delhi government’s daily vaccination bulletin, the MLA from Kalkaji said Delhi now has 258,000 doses of Covishield and 37,000 doses of Covaxin available for the 18-44 age group.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 02:48 AM IST

With Delhi receiving fresh stock of 167,000 Covishield doses for people in the 18-44 age group, the total vaccines available for the group has now gone up to 295,000, senior AAP leader and MLA Atishi said on Saturday.

Presenting the Delhi government’s daily vaccination bulletin, the MLA from Kalkaji said Delhi now has 258,000 doses of Covishield and 37,000 doses of Covaxin available for the 18-44 age group.

“We have seen that the speed of the vaccination drive goes up with the availability of vaccines for the 18-44 age group, and goes down as soon as the centres are on the verge of running out of stock. Here, we are happy to share that Delhi on Friday received 167,000 Covishield doses for the 18-44 age group,” said Atishi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
atishi marlena aam aadmi party covishield + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.