29-year-old gangster’s aide arrested from Murthal

NEW DELHI: A 29-year-old man, an alleged member of Vikas Langarpuria gang wanted in a murder attempt case of Dwarka district in south west Delhi, was arrested near Murthal in Haryana on Thursday by crime branch of the Delhi Police, officers said on Saturday, adding that two country-made pistols and five live cartridges were confiscated from his possession. During interrogation, Gahlot revealed that illegal weapons were used by the accused to install fear in public, and later stored near a farmhouse close to Paprawat village near Murthal (Representational image)

The suspect was identified as Rohit Gahlot of Murthal area, allegedly involved in five other cases as well, they added.

According to police, a complainant Himanshu (single name) reported that on October 30, 2024, around 10pm, he was celebrating his cousin’s birthday with relatives and friends, including Ravi (single name), and Rohit Bhardwaj, at their Najafgarh office.

“Around midnight during cake-cutting, one Dhara Dhare arrived with three to four accomplices in a white car and started abusing them. In response, Himanshu and others approached the visiting group to confront them. Rohit Gahlot (one of the accomplices of Dhare) fired a shot that hit Rohit Bhardwaj near waist, and they fled while threatening all the present there,” a senior police officer said citing the complainant.

The four members of the Vikas Lagarpuria Gang -- Dhare, Amit Mitta, Sandeep Billa, and Rohit Gahlot, had fired at the victim (Rohit Bharadwaj) just to assert their dominance in that area.

“During investigation, we received a tip-off on March 3 regarding Gahlot, following which a trap was laid, and the accused was nabbed from Murthal,” said deputy commissioner of police (crime) Satish Kumar, adding that the other three are absconding.

It was later revealed during Gahlot’s interrogation that illegal weapons were used by the accused to install fear in public, and later stored near a farmhouse close to Paprawat village near Murthal, the officer added.

“Later, two country-made pistols and three live cartridges were recovered. Gahlot is a member of Vikas Lagarpuriya Gang. He initially ran a restaurant on Palam Road and also worked with his father in the building material supply business. Later, he became involved in criminal activities after coming into contact with Dhare, a resident of Deenpur village,” the DCP added.

It may be noted that the Haryana Police, along with the central agencies, had arrested wanted gangster Vikas Lagarpuria on December 15, 2022, from Indira Gandhi International Airport after deportation from Dubai in connection with the multi-crore Gurugram heist case.

Hailing from the Badli village in Haryana’s Jhajjar, Langarpuria has over30 criminal cases against him, including those of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion, and kidnapping. He was also booked under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999. He was also wanted under the Red Corner Notice issued by the Interpol.