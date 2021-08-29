3 boys drown in Yamuna Sunday morning, 1 rescued by local divers

Three minor boys aged between 15 and 16 years drowned in the Yamuna river and one was rescued by local divers in north Delhi’s Wazirabad on Sunday morning. All four were residents of Brijpuri in northeast Delhi, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Anto Alphonse said a caller informed the police control room (PCR) at around 5:30 am that four children were drowning in the river near Sur Ghat at Wazirabad.

A police team reached there and found that the local divers had rescued Bunty, 15. The bodies of the three other boys were fished out from the river by the rescue team members and taken to a nearby hospital, where they were declared brought dead. They were identified as Somveer, 16, Pankaj, 15, and Sumit, 15. Bunty is Somveer’s brother, said a police officer.

The officer said that all the four boys had left their homes around 5 am for a morning walk in a nearby park. From the park, they went to Sur Ghat to swim in the Yamuna river. Since some construction work related to Delhi Metro Rail was going on there, the boys walked further and jumped into the river.