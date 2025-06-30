3 held for assaulting security guard, robbing his bike in south Delhi

Three unemployed college graduates, suspected to be drunk, impersonated police officers, assaulted a security guard, and stole his motorcycle in south Delhi on Thursday, police said. The three were arrested on Saturday, police said on Sunday. Police recovered the victim’s Hero Splendor motorcycle which the accused had abandoned on a roadside in Janakpuri, officers said. (Representational image)

The accused, identified as Prashant Kumar, 22, a BTech graduate, Garvit Sharma, 25, who has a bachelor’s degree in computer applications (BCA), and Aniket Singh, a postgraduate in computer applications (MCA), have no prior criminal record, officers said.

“At 7.27pm on Thursday, the Indira Gandhi International Airport police station received a call from a man who identified himself as Amarpal Singh, 47, a security guard employed at a business centre in Gurugram Aerocity. He said that he was on his way to work when three men on a motorcycle waylaid him near the Mahipalpur underpass,” said additional commissioner of police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani.

“The three claimed to be police officers, accused Singh of rash riding and causing a road accident, and seized his bike’s keys. They asked him to accompany them to the police station. When Singh asked to see some identification, the three became angry. One of them slapped him while another got on his bike and fled. The remaining two fled on their motorcycle,” Rangnani added.

A police team arrived on the scene, met Singh and later registered a case of cheating by impersonation.

Police examined footage from nearly 300 CCTV cameras installed on routes that the accused used during the crime. They identified the motorcycle and its owner, Siddharth (single name) from Shakarpur in east Delhi. Siddharth told police that he had given the bike to his friend, Garvit Sharma, a resident of Palam village, a year ago, said officers. Police showed Siddharth’s photograph to Singh, who told them that Siddharth was not one of the three men who had assaulted and robbed him, said officers.

“Sharma was arrested from Palam on Saturday through technical and human intelligence. His interrogation led to the arrest of Aniket Singh and Prashant Kumar. The three revealed that on Thursday, they had consumed liquor in a park in Kishangarh village. After getting drunk, Prashant expressed a desire to do something ‘thrilling’. Acting on this impulse, the three conspired to rob a motorcycle by impersonating police officers and executed their plan later that evening,” said Rangnani.

