3 held for daylight robbery in Pragati Maidan

NEW DELHI: Three members of a gang were arrested for daylight robbery of nearly 40 kg silver and gold worth approximately a crore near Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan on Wednesday, police said on Sunday. Investigators said the accused had already disposed of a portion of their haul, in exchange for cash from traders in Karol Bagh.

The arrests were made after high-speed chases, violent resistance and an attempt to mow down officers with a car, police added.

Police said they recovered 37-kg silver, 200 gm gold, ₹1.86 lakh in cash, vehicles and clothes used in the crime.

DCP (Central) Nidhin Valsan said the accused were identified as Pardeep (40), a repeat offender from Burari, Kaku alias Jai Malik (32) from Rohini, and Vishnu (43) from Kishanganj. The fourth accused, Pardeep alias Golu, is on the run.

The case was reported on September 24 at Tilak Marg Police Station. The complainant, a supervisor with Umrao Singh Jewellers in Bhogal, and his associate had collected 40 kg silver and nearly 900 gm gold from Chandni Chowk after hallmarking. As they reached near Bhairon Mandir on Bhairon Road around 4.30 pm, two men on a blue motorcycle intercepted them, said police.

“The pillion rider placed a pistol on the complainant’s friend’s waist and fled with the bag containing the jewellery,” an officer said.

An FIR was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

During the investigation, police received a lead that one suspect was trying to sell the stolen items to traders in Karol Bagh. Near Dori Walan, officers closed in, whereupon the suspect—later identified as Vishnu—attempted to flee but stumbled and was caught after running about 200 metres. He confessed to aiding in disposing of the loot.

Based on the information, police laid a trap near Khajoori Khas flyover, intercepting a Baleno car in which Pardeep and Kaku were travelling. The duo attempted to flee by reversing the car and injured ASI Parmod in the process. “Despite violent resistance, both were overpowered after a high-speed chase and fierce struggle,” said an officer.

Police said Pardeep has several cases registered against him, including cases of robbery, attempt to murder and under the Arms Act. He was previously arrested in cases registered at Gulabi Bagh, Laxmi Nagar and the Crime Branch.

Investigators said the accused had already disposed of a portion of their haul, in exchange for cash from traders in Karol Bagh. They had also discarded mobile phones and SIM cards used in the crime.

“The arrests prevented the gang from flooding the market with stolen silver and gold,” said a senior officer, adding that efforts are on to nab the absconding fourth accused.