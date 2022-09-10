3 nabbed for murder after man killed, four injured in outer Delhi

A 22-year-old man was killed and four others were injured after a group of assailants went on a stabbing spree in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the stabbing incidents occurred at two different places in Mangolpuri in a quick succession on Friday afternoon. Three of the eight suspects, identified as Shahrukh, Saif and Vineet, were arrested while four teams have been formed to nab those absconding, they said.

The family of the deceased has claimed that the first attack was provoked by the victims’ presence at a Ganesh Chaturthi function, but the police have ruled out any communal angle. They said they suspect various issues such as an old family dispute, personal enmity and establishing dominance in the area as the reasons behind the attacks.

In the first attack at K Block, police said, the assailants stabbed Armaan, 22, to death and left his cousins Fardeen and Moin Khan alias Monty injured. According to police, the immediate reason for the flare-up was Fardeen brushing past Shabir, one of the attackers, on his bike in a narrow lane near the house of Shahrukh.

Fardeen told police that after his altercation with Shabir, he went home and told his brother Monty, who decided to sort out the matter peacefully with Shahrukh. Armaan also accompanied them.

“Shahrukh and Shabir asked his associates to bring knives so that they can kill the three... Shahrukh caught hold of Armaan while Shabir overpowered Monty. Their associates Safi, Samir and Vineet stabbed Armaan while another Sameer alias Muthu, Karan alias Badshah and Ajay Malik stabbed Monty. Later, all eight attackers fled,” said a police officer, who asked not to be named.

The attack was captured by a local resident on a cellphone and circulated on social media. In the 1 minute 20 second video clip, a man wearing a brown t-shirt purportedly attacks one person with a long knife as a man wearing a yellow t-shirt is seen pointing a knife at a person he is holding by the collar.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the mobile video clip.

According to police, the assailants then went to O-block to settle their scores with another rival, named Matti. When they could not locate him, they stabbed his two friends Anurag and Ravi instead, with Anurag suffering deep stab wounds and his condition said to be serious.

Armaan’s family has claimed that he and his cousins were attacked after the assailants learnt that they had attended a Ganesh Chaturthi function organised by Hindu residents in the area. Fardeen too suggested the same, telling media persons that the three had returned from the Ganesh Chaturthi function when a Muslim group scolded them for skipping the Friday prayer. Later, the group attacked Fardeen, his brother Monty and their cousin Armaan, he said.

Police, however, refuted the communal angle, saying both groups belonged to the Muslim community and the attack was result of road rage and their longstanding family dispute.

“The two families have been in a dispute since long and have clashed in the past as well. The main bone of contention between them is establishing their dominance in the area. No communal or religious angle is involved in the attack,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (outer) Amit Verma.