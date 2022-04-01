3 of interstate gang held after shoot-out in central Delhi
Three members of an interstate syndicate led by jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana were arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police after a brief exchange of fire at Simon Bolivar Marg near Buddha Jayanti Park, about five kilometres away from President House in central Delhi on Thursday evening, police said. The arrested men were involved in several cases of extortion, murder and firing over extortion, robbery, attempt to murder and other crimes in Bihar, Haryana and Punjab.
Police said a total of three bullets were fired – two by the alleged criminals and one by them. Nobody was hurt in the gunfight. Police seized three semi-automatic pistols and 13 cartridges from the arrested men who had come to Delhi from Chandigarh in a white Scorpio SUV to extort someone.
Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Jasmeet Singh said that on Thursday, the southern range team of the special cell received information that three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Rana gang would be crossing the Simon Bolivar Marg in a Scorpio car between 7pm and 8pm. The police laid a trap at a strategic location and spotted the vehicle with four persons around 7.15pm. They signalled the driver to stop. But the driver quickly reversed the vehicle in a bid to flee. However, the police blocked the vehicle, forcing the driver to stop.
“Two men, later identified as Vivek Puri, 22, and Prashant, 24, exited the Scorpio and started firing at the team. One bullet was fired by our team in self defence. All the four suspects were overpowered,” said DCP Singh, adding that Puri, Prashant and their associate, Ashwani, 25, were arrested while antecedents of the driver are still being ascertained.
Police said that in 2018, Puri and Prashant along with their six associates, including Rana, were arrested in a case of murder, attempt to murder and robbery in Ambala, Haryana.
“In that case, the accused persons had forcibly entered a jewellery showroom and fired at the employees working there in a bid to rob gold and cash. They killed the jeweller and seriously injured another person,” said DCP Singh. Information about their release is being collected from Haryana Police, he added.
According to the DCP, Puri and his associates had recently shifted base to Bihar’s Gopalganj, where they were wanted by the police. Puri had extorted many businessmen in Bihar during the last four months in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi. Ashwani also supplied arms and ammunition to the gang members, the DCP added.
Delhiwale: The different flames of ‘pilkhan’
There are leaves that are dark red, resembling the hue of 'rooh afza' sherbet. Nobody's head is turning up in awe. The pilkhan red is currently spread across the Delhi region. Finishing off the yummy Moradabadi biryani under this coppery red gorgeousness is like being on a foreign vacation. One flaming red pilkhan is so gigantic that it rises to the top of an adjacent multi-storey complex. These red leaves shall soon turn green.
Ludhiana: Elderly trader ends life, AAP supporter, aides booked for abetment
Humiliated by an Aam Aadmi Party supporter and his aides, a 68-year-old trader ended his life at his shop on Link Road, Gill Chowk. The family members came to know about the incident on Thursday morning when they reached the shop. The victim, in a suicide note, accused his neighbour, who is an AAP supporter, and four others of humiliating him. Their aide is yet to be identified.
Crackdown on corruption: 5 J&K admn employees ordered premature retirement
Cracking down on inefficient and corrupt employees, the Jammu and Kashmir administration headed by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday ordered premature retirement of five officials of the housing and urban development department. Divisional town planner Farzana Naqshbandi was found involved in a number of cases involving violation of building permission norms/illegal construction and corruption. On Wednesday, the J&K administration had sacked five employees including two police constables for alleged terror links.
Ludhiana: MC seals six properties in city for defaulting on property tax
Struggling to meet its recovery targets, Ludhiana municipal corporation sealed six properties, including two liquor vends, a bank and two shops falling under Zone B, for defaulting on property tax payment, on Thursday, the last day of the financial year. As per officials, the properties are situated on Shingar Cinema Road, Sector 32, Chandigarh Road and Sundar Nagar area. Currently, the department is focussing on recovery of principal amount of ₹2.55 crore.
Mohali civil surgeon directs health officials to ensure quality healthcare services
Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur directed doctors to not prescribe medicines which are available at outside chemist shops, saying patients should be given medicines from the hospital pharmacy itself. She added that emergency teams and kits should be ready in ambulances at all times. The civil surgeon was apprised of the progress of various health programs and plans including maternal and child health services, immunisation, opioid assisted treatment clinics. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kulwant Singh assured that the AAP government would rectify the situation.
