3 of interstate gang held after shoot-out in central Delhi

Three members of an interstate syndicate led by jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana were arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police after a brief exchange of fire at Simon Bolivar Marg near Buddha Jayanti Park, about five kilometres away from President House in central Delhi on Thursday evening, police said. The arrested men were involved in several cases of extortion, murder and firing over extortion, robbery, attempt to murder and other crimes in Bihar, Haryana and Punjab.

Police said a total of three bullets were fired – two by the alleged criminals and one by them. Nobody was hurt in the gunfight. Police seized three semi-automatic pistols and 13 cartridges from the arrested men who had come to Delhi from Chandigarh in a white Scorpio SUV to extort someone.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Jasmeet Singh said that on Thursday, the southern range team of the special cell received information that three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Rana gang would be crossing the Simon Bolivar Marg in a Scorpio car between 7pm and 8pm. The police laid a trap at a strategic location and spotted the vehicle with four persons around 7.15pm. They signalled the driver to stop. But the driver quickly reversed the vehicle in a bid to flee. However, the police blocked the vehicle, forcing the driver to stop.

“Two men, later identified as Vivek Puri, 22, and Prashant, 24, exited the Scorpio and started firing at the team. One bullet was fired by our team in self defence. All the four suspects were overpowered,” said DCP Singh, adding that Puri, Prashant and their associate, Ashwani, 25, were arrested while antecedents of the driver are still being ascertained.

Police said that in 2018, Puri and Prashant along with their six associates, including Rana, were arrested in a case of murder, attempt to murder and robbery in Ambala, Haryana.

“In that case, the accused persons had forcibly entered a jewellery showroom and fired at the employees working there in a bid to rob gold and cash. They killed the jeweller and seriously injured another person,” said DCP Singh. Information about their release is being collected from Haryana Police, he added.

According to the DCP, Puri and his associates had recently shifted base to Bihar’s Gopalganj, where they were wanted by the police. Puri had extorted many businessmen in Bihar during the last four months in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi. Ashwani also supplied arms and ammunition to the gang members, the DCP added.