30-yr-old man shot in Ambedkar Nagar succumbs to injuries

A 30-year-old man who was shot multiple times by unidentified bike-borne assailants on Monday night in south Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday at a city hospital, police said adding that teams have been formed to identify and trace the suspects. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said that the victim, identified as Nikhil alias Nikki, sustained bullet injuries and was rushed by his family members to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he died on Tuesday.

According to police and local residents, the incident took place around 8.45pm in Madangir. Witnesses told police said several rounds were fired.

Residents said they rushed out of their homes after hearing gunshots and saw the injured man being taken to hospital. “We heard multiple gunshots and when we came outside, we saw that Nikki had been shot and people were taking him to hospital,” a neighbour identified as Babita said.

Police said that a murder case was registered and investigation was underway. “The team is scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the attackers and ascertain the sequence of events” a police officer said.

According to police, the victim had previously been arrested in a murder case in 2021 and had recently been released from jail. “The case is being probed from all angles including revenge,” the officer said.

Residents said the man lived with his sister and that his parents had died earlier.