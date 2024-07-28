320 new e-buses to hit Delhi roads on July 30, says transport min

Delhi is set to induct 320 new air-conditioned, low-floor electric buses into the city’s public bus fleet on Tuesday, increasing the total number of such buses to 1,970, transport department officials aware of the development said on Saturday. The newly inducted e-buses are differently-abled-friendly, noise-free and equipped with GPS, CCTV, and panic buttons connected to a two-way centralised command and control centre. (HT Archive)

“As part of the commitment made by the government led by (chief minister) Arvind Kejriwal to increase the number of e-buses in Delhi, 320 e-buses are likely to be flagged off next week. It will take the number of e-buses to 1,970. Delhi has already become the first city in the country with the maximum number of e-buses and the third such city globally. These buses will help control pollution. Previously, Delhi’s roads had blue line buses running on diesel or petrol. Then CNG buses were introduced in Delhi, and now electric buses are being launched. Our effort is to replace CNG buses with electric buses,” said transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

The buses are likely to be flagged off at Baansera, a bamboo-themed park at Sarai Kale Khan.

The newly inducted e-buses are differently-abled-friendly, noise-free and equipped with GPS, CCTV, and panic buttons connected to a two-way centralised command and control centre. The buses can operate for 225km on full charge.

With the induction of e-buses, the city’s public fleet will increase to nearly 8,000 buses. According to the Statistical Handbook 2023, an average of 4.1 million passengers commuted daily on public buses in the Capital in the year.

The induction of e-buses began in the city on January 17, 2022, with the deployment of a prototype bus. The first batch of 150 e-buses was deployed on May 24, 2022. From May 24, 2022, until now, on an average, the Delhi government has been adding 80 to 100 electric buses to the fleet every month.

The last induction of the e-buses took place on February 14 this year when lieutenant governor VK Saxena and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal together flagged off 350 new electric buses, adding them to the city’s public bus fleet, bringing the total number to 1,650.

The electrification of more than 60 bus depots is underway to accommodate over 8,000 electric buses by 2025. Currently, 16 depots are fully electrified and operational, including three new ones, with plans for further expansion.