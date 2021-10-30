33 DPCC teams formed to penalise violators of DG sets ban in Delhi

A day after the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) banned the use of diesel generator (DG) sets across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) said 33 teams will soon be making the rounds of Delhi to identify violators and penalise them.

Only emergency and essential services have been exempted from the ban and these included health-care facilities (for escalators and elevators), railway stations, airports, interstate bus terminals, the Delhi Metro, sewage treatment plants and national security related activities. Those found using generator sets without permission will be prosecuted under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, a violation of which could warrant a fine of ₹5,000 or a jail term of up to 18 months.

DG sets have been banned across the capital as well as NCR towns, following directions issued by the subcommittee on the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), which on Thursday enforced measures falling under the ”very poor” category of Grap.

On Friday, Delhi recorded an air quality index of 283 (poor), according to the CPCB, with at least 11 monitoring stations hitting the ‘very poor’ category in the evening. On Thursday, Delhi’s AQI was 268 (also poor).

KS Jayachandran, member secretary, DPCC, said so far, they have not received any request for exemptions from any individual, private company or housing society.

“We received no request for exemption on Friday and the use of DG sets will have to be shown as “essential” if an exemption is to be granted,” Jayachandran said, adding that 33 teams have been deployed to work on two fronts – construction and demolition waste and to monitor industries which were not using PNG fuel.

“Soon, the same teams will start monitoring the use of DG sets as well. The environment compensation charge imposed on a violator will depend on various factors such as its size, how long it had been violating the norms and what fuel type it uses – kerosene, diesel or petrol,” he said.

Professor Mukesh Sharma from IIT Kanpur, who is part of the team that recently signed an agreement with the Delhi government to carry out real-time apportionment of sources of pollution, said DG sets could contribute up to 2% of the overall emission load.

“Following our 2016 source apportionment study, we had recommended banning DG sets that are below 2KVA capacity as they create a lot of pollution and can easily be substituted with inverters,” said Sharma, adding that the impact of the ban will be more across NCR, where DG sets are prevalent.

A Delhi power department official said Delhi will continue to receive an uninterrupted electricity supply during winter, reducing the need for DG sets. “Grap is being enforced in Delhi since 2018 and each year DG sets are banned and Delhi faces no problems. This year will be no different,” the official said, asking not to be named.

Officials from Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) told HT that they were ready to give uninterrupted power to all Gurugram residents. “We are trying to give uninterrupted supply to all households, but there are issues of inadequacies in certain builder areas. In the rest of Gurugram, the power supply is anyway uninterrupted. The problems are mainly because builders have not laid down the electrical infrastructure as per norms and the issue is under consideration with the government,” said Naveen Kumar, chief engineer, DHBVN.

In 2019, 209 residential societies were reliant on DG sets in both Gurugram and Faridabad, while this figure came down to 19 last year.

Utsav Sharma, regional officer of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, said he has just received the CPCB order on diesel gensets. “We will go through the document and ensure its enforcement,” he said.