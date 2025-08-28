33 Sangam Vihar colonies built on Ridge forest land, DJB tells NGT

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has told the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it identified 44 unauthorised colonies in Sangam Vihar while attempting to lay a sewage network, of which 33 are encroachments on forest land. According to its affidavit, 22 of these colonies are built entirely on forest land, while 11 are partly located on it. The Delhi Jal Board informed the green tribunal that work with respect to the laying of sewer lines is being undertaken only in the non-forest areas. (HT Archive)

The NGT had last year in March taken suo motu cognisance of a news report which flagged how the internal lanes of Sangam Vihar were broken, and garbage strewn across various places in the unauthorised colonies.

In a report dated August 13, 2025, the DJB said of Delhi’s 1,799 unauthorised colonies, 44 formed a part of the Sangam Vihar area, with 33 encroaching on the southern and south-central Ridge, it said.

“Of these 33 unauthorised colonies in the forest area, sewer work is being undertaken in 11 colonies that are partially located in the forest area. It is submitted that work with respect to the laying of sewer lines is being undertaken only in the non-forest area,” said the DJB, adding that so far, sewer lines had been laid in eight colonies.

In order to carry out construction on forest land, agencies in Delhi require clearances from the Ridge Management Board (RMB), Delhi’s forest and wildlife department and the Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC).

Delhi has four prominent Ridge areas, with the land -- around 7,784 hectares -- under the Ridge considered as reserved forests.

The largest Ridge is the southern Ridge is spread over an area of 6,200 hectares, followed by the central Ridge spread over 864 hectares. The south-central Ridge in Mehrauli is spread over an area of 626 hectares and the northern Ridge is spread over 87 hectares. Additionally, the Nanakpura south-central ridge is spread over an area of seven hectares.

The DJB said it is in the process of obtaining the necessary permissions from the forest department for carrying out work in the illegal colonies. “The work of laying sewer lines in such parts will be carried out after receiving the necessary permissions only,” it added in the affidavit.

On August 8, the NGT had directed the DJB to share details of sewer work being carried out in unauthorised colonies in the area, specifying which of these colonies fell on forest land. Earlier, the DJB had informed no sewer lines had been laid in the area which were part of the forest land.

The NGT will hear the matter next on November 3.